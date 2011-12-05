PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 5

Dec 5 The following were the top stories
* Australian coal miners Whitehaven Coal Ltd and
Aston Resources Ltd are in discussions over a potential A$4.65
billion ($4.76 billion) merger, the companies said on Monday.
* Altria Group Inc will record $119 million in
fourth-quarter charges stemming from two long-running lawsuits.
The company's Philip Morris USA Inc unit will record a $62
million pretax charge in the quarter related to two judgments in
tobacco cases and will incur approximately $57 million in
interest costs related to the cases.
* Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc's bankruptcy
estate is close to naming a new board of directors to help
finish winding down the defunct financial firm, said people
familiar with the matter.
* Some of Yahoo's 14,000 employees are considering
other opportunities as morale declines at the company, which is
bracing for a jump in departures following the holidays and the
bonus season.
* Before GM's Chevrolet Volt became the subject of a
safety investigation, the plug-in car was falling well short of
expectations.
* SAP AG's $3.4 billion agreement to
acquire SuccessFactors Inc shows just how big a threat online
products are becoming to the kings of conventional software, and
points to the possibility of more such acquisitions.
* Government reports about the U.S. corn crop have become
increasingly unreliable of late, contributing to wild swings in
corn prices, a Wall Street Journal analysis shows. Over the past
two years, the Department of Agriculture's monthly forecasts of
how much farmers will harvest have been off the mark to a
greater degree than any other two consecutive years in the last
15, according to a Journal analysis of government data.