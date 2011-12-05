PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 5

Dec 5 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Australian coal miners Whitehaven Coal Ltd and Aston Resources Ltd are in discussions over a potential A$4.65 billion ($4.76 billion) merger, the companies said on Monday.

* Altria Group Inc will record $119 million in fourth-quarter charges stemming from two long-running lawsuits. The company's Philip Morris USA Inc unit will record a $62 million pretax charge in the quarter related to two judgments in tobacco cases and will incur approximately $57 million in interest costs related to the cases.

* Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc's bankruptcy estate is close to naming a new board of directors to help finish winding down the defunct financial firm, said people familiar with the matter.

* Some of Yahoo's 14,000 employees are considering other opportunities as morale declines at the company, which is bracing for a jump in departures following the holidays and the bonus season.

* Before GM's Chevrolet Volt became the subject of a safety investigation, the plug-in car was falling well short of expectations.

* SAP AG's $3.4 billion agreement to acquire SuccessFactors Inc shows just how big a threat online products are becoming to the kings of conventional software, and points to the possibility of more such acquisitions.

* Government reports about the U.S. corn crop have become increasingly unreliable of late, contributing to wild swings in corn prices, a Wall Street Journal analysis shows. Over the past two years, the Department of Agriculture's monthly forecasts of how much farmers will harvest have been off the mark to a greater degree than any other two consecutive years in the last 15, according to a Journal analysis of government data.