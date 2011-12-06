PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 6

Dec 6 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Merkel and Sarkozy said they will use the European Union
summit to propose altering EU treaties in order to bolster
fiscal discipline.
* S&P put the long-term sovereign-debt ratings of 15
euro-zone nations, including struggling Italy and Spain, on
negative watch.
* Ford Motor has begun a broad search for candidates
to replace current Chief Executive Officer Alan Mulally, who is
expected to leave the auto maker within two years.
* AMR Corp is betting it can right itself in
bankruptcy court by cutting costs, not by shifting its five-hub
market strategy. But some analysts say that for the parent of
American Airlines to thrive again, it will have to get smaller.
* Edgar Bronfman Jr will step down as chairman of Warner
Music Group, effective Jan 31, he said in a memo to employees,
but will remain on the board of the world's No 3 recorded-music
company.
* Eastman Kodak Co has reshuffled its restructuring
advisers, as the struggling photography company seeks
alternatives to a bankruptcy filing. Kodak hired law firm
Sullivan & Cromwell's restructuring practice to advise the
company on ways to rework its finances, said people familiar
with the matter.
* A former top US official in charge of investigating the
financial crisis said the government has concluded that many
inquiries of wrongdoing by financial executives can't succeed as
criminal prosecutions.
* Norway's sovereign-wealth fund, a big shareholder in some
U.S. companies, is pushing to make it easier to replace
directors at firms, including Wells Fargo & Co, over
concerns about financial performance and governance.
* Activity in the U.S. options market in November slipped to
its lowest level in a year. Roughly 16.4 million stock, ETF and
index options changed hands in an average November session,
according to data from OCC, which clears and settles options
trades. That is down 12% from the previous month and 31% lower
than August, when volumes hit an all-time high.
* MF Global Holdings' executive in charge of
controlling risks raised serious concerns several times last
year to directors at the securities firm about the growing bet
on European bonds by his boss, Jon Corzine, people familiar with
the matter said.