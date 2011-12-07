PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 7

Dec 7 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Yahoo Inc has requested more information and better terms from potential buyers of a minority stake in the company as the board weighs a variety of proposals, according to people familiar with the matter. Discussions with private-equity-led bidders have progressed since offers for about 20 percent of Yahoo were submitted last week, the people said.

* Citigroup Inc will eliminate roughly 4,500 jobs over the next few quarters, or about 1.6 percent of its work force, as volatile financial markets and new regulations crimp profits.

* Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, boosting pressure on European nations ahead of a critical summit, appealed to euro-zone officials on Tuesday for stronger action to calm the Continent's deepening debt turmoil. Geithner, dispatched by President Barack Obama on a three-day trip to Europe, said the currency bloc will need "a sustained commitment of political will" to resolve its troubles.

* The chairman of the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday said he is planning to hold a panel vote next week on legislation to ban insider trading by members of Congress.

* The deadliest mining disaster in 40 years was the result of a workplace culture that valued production over safety, federal regulators said in issuing a record civil penalty of $10.8 million to the company that owns the Upper Big Branch mine where 29 miners were killed last year.

In an exhaustive 1,000-page report, the Mine Safety and Health Administration reaffirmed its previous conclusion that Massey Energy Co management failed to prevent a small methane-gas ignition from turning into a powerful coal-dust explosion that swept through the mine, killing most miners instantly.

* Microsoft Corp plans to up the ante with rival Apple Inc when it emulates the app store concept in personal computers, starting with the next version of the Windows operating system. The company's new Windows 8 software, which Microsoft disclosed will arrive in a test version in February, will be launched with a store for companion apps that gives software developers a chance for a larger cut of revenue than Apple and Google Inc.

* Spain's incoming prime minister, intent on curing the country's ailing banking sector, is considering cleanup plans that could dwarf the cost of previous efforts, including the creation of a state-funded "bad bank" to acquire toxic assets or a move to force banks to dramatically boost loan-loss reserves, people close to the situation say.

* Cable channel AMC is weighing a move toward more reality shows, as it looks for an inexpensive way to expand beyond its core of scripted dramas. he channel, known for shows like "Mad Men" and "The Walking Dead," has four new nonfiction shows in "some state of production," AMC Networks Inc Chief Executive Josh Sapan Tuesday at an investor conference sponsored by UBS AG.