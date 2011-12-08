PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 8

Dec 8 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Fifty money managers have used Securities and Exchange Commission rules to keep confidential their stakes in certain companies so far this year, an analysis of securities filings shows.

* The U.S. health secretary ordered the FDA to reject Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's application to sell its Plan B emergency contraceptive pill without a prescription for girls age 16 and younger.

* Natural gas will replace coal as the leading fuel for generating electricity in the U.S. by 2025, when it will also become the world's No. 2 overall fuel source, according to Exxon Mobil Corp's latest long-term outlook.

* U.S. regulators issued additional violations to BP for its role in the Deepwater Horizon oil spill as Halliburton Co fired back at allegations from BP questioning the company's conduct in the wake of the disaster.

* The largest U.S. banks would no longer be required to rely on credit ratings to assess the risk of assets they hold on in their trading accounts, under rules proposed by banking regulators.

* Boeing Co machinists ratified a landmark, four-year contract extension Wednesday, setting the stage for the likely dismissal of a politically charged dispute between the National Labor Relations Board and the aerospace company.

* Avon Products Inc's struggles around the world have tended to obscure a nagging problem: the door-to-door beauty retailer is nearly always short on spare cash.

* In a statement Wednesday, Macy's Inc said it will review its Martha Stewart product line for "potential changes" in light of "the proliferation of Martha Stewart-branded product in the marketplace."