PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 8

Dec 8 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Fifty money managers have used Securities and Exchange
Commission rules to keep confidential their stakes in certain
companies so far this year, an analysis of securities filings
shows.
* The U.S. health secretary ordered the FDA to reject Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's application to sell
its Plan B emergency contraceptive pill without a prescription
for girls age 16 and younger.
* Natural gas will replace coal as the leading fuel for
generating electricity in the U.S. by 2025, when it will also
become the world's No. 2 overall fuel source, according to Exxon
Mobil Corp's latest long-term outlook.
* U.S. regulators issued additional violations to BP
for its role in the Deepwater Horizon oil spill as Halliburton
Co fired back at allegations from BP questioning the
company's conduct in the wake of the disaster.
* The largest U.S. banks would no longer be required to rely
on credit ratings to assess the risk of assets they hold on in
their trading accounts, under rules proposed by banking
regulators.
* Boeing Co machinists ratified a landmark, four-year
contract extension Wednesday, setting the stage for the likely
dismissal of a politically charged dispute between the National
Labor Relations Board and the aerospace company.
* Avon Products Inc's struggles around the world
have tended to obscure a nagging problem: the door-to-door
beauty retailer is nearly always short on spare cash.
* In a statement Wednesday, Macy's Inc said it will
review its Martha Stewart product line for "potential
changes" in light of "the proliferation of Martha
Stewart-branded product in the marketplace."