PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 9

Dec 9 The following were the top stories
* International Business Machines Corp agreed to
acquire DemandTec Inc for $440 million, continuing the
trend of big tech companies paying pricey premiums for companies
offering Web-based software.
* MEMC Electronic Materials Inc will reduce its work
force by 20 percent as the company attempts to adjust its
semiconductor and solar businesses to market conditions. The
price of solar-grade polysilicon has fallen to around $25 per
kilogram from about $500 per kilogram a few years ago.
* McDonald's Corp's global same-store sales jumped a
bigger-than-expected 7.4 percent in November, as the fast-food
chain selection's, promotions and pricing power continue to draw
customers in both developed and emerging markets.
* Texas Instruments Inc and Altera Corp cut
their guidance for the fourth quarter as worries about the
broader economy led to weaker demand across most of the chip
makers' end markets.
* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services announced its first
management shakeup since former Citigroup Inc executive
Doug Peterson took over in September, saying the ratings firm's
chief credit officer will be succeeded by a veteran employee.
S&P named Ian Thompson the new chief credit officer, charged
with setting the firm's standards and processes for assigning
ratings. He succeeds Mark Adelson, who becomes a senior research
fellow at the firm.
* EU leaders failed to get all of the bloc's 27 members to
back a change in the EU treaty to tighten their fiscal
coordination as a decisive summit in Brussels ended its first
day early Friday.
* Japan's economy grew less than initially estimated in the
third quarter of 2011, the government said on Friday, as the
strong yen proved to be a greater drag on business investment
than previously thought. Japan's gross domestic product grew a
price-adjusted 5.6 percent in annualized terms during the
July-September period, revised data released by the Cabinet
Office showed, compared with an initial reading of 6 percent
growth released last month.
* George Soros's family fund bought about $2 billion of
European bonds formerly owned by MF Global.
* Wal-Mart has begun an internal investigation into
whether some of its workers violated the Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act, the U.S. law that prohibits bribery overseas.
* A significant shift in trading of China's yuan is sending
signals that investors and companies expect China to halt the
appreciation of its currency, despite heightened pressure from
Washington.
* Auto maker Ford said it will pay a quarterly
dividend for the first time in more than five years, another
step on its plan to restore its reputation among investors.
* Dubai Investment Group is closing its New York office and
transferring control of its $1.1 billion U.S. real estate
portfolio to a private equity firm co-founded by Mark Walsh, the
former head of Lehman Brother's real estate operation.