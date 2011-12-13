PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 13

Dec 13 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Three ex-Washington Mutual executives agreed to
settle a civil lawsuit stemming from the biggest-ever U.S. bank
failure for less than 10 percent of the $900 million that was
sought by regulators.
* Facing challenges winning over customers for its iAd
mobile advertising service, Apple Inc is softening its
approach as it loses ground to Google Inc in the
fast-growing mobile-ad market.
* Medtronic Inc has agreed to pay $23.5 million to
resolve allegations that it paid illegal kickbacks to physicians
who participated in its postmarket studies and device registries
to induce doctors to implant the company's pacemakers and
defibrillators, the Department of Justice said Monday.
* Intel Corp warned its fourth-quarter revenue will
fall about $1 billion below its own targets, making the
technology company the latest to pin lower sales on supply
disruptions caused by flooding in Thailand.
* AT&T Inc and Deutsche Telekom AG edged
closer to abandoning AT&T's $39 billion acquisition of T-Mobile
USA in its current form, putting a court fight with the Justice
Department on hold as they focus on coming up with alternatives
to the deal.
* Financial firms tapped the Bank of Japan for a record
$4.756 billion in three-month dollar loans on Tuesday,
reflecting concerns about a shortage of dollars for year-end
book closings as the European debt crisis grinds on.
* J.P Morgan Chase & Co and at least one large hedge
fund bought Italian bonds that until recently were owned by MF
Global Holdings Ltd, the bonds that played a key role
in pushing the securities firm formerly run by Mr. Corzine into
bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter.