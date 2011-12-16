PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 16

Dec 16 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A deal was reached on a $1 trillion spending bill to keep the government operating after Friday, clearing the way for at least a short-term extension of a payroll tax cut that is set to expire.

* For many entrepreneurs, an IPO is a chance to make their paper millions real. Zynga chief Mark Pincus is part of a growing group of start-up founders who beat the IPO to the punch.

* The crisis at Research in Motion Ltd shows no sign of lifting, as the company said a long-awaited product revamp would be delayed and its third-quarter earnings fell 71 percent.

* Cablevision's chief operating officer, Tom Rutledge, quit abruptly, raising questions about both the future of the New York cable operator and Mr. Rutledge's next move.

* The Beijing city government published new rules requiring users of micro-blog services similar to Twitter in China to register their identities with authorities.

* Jon Corzine told a House panel that he knew about an overseas transfer of millions of dollars to a J.P. Morgan account and that it was approved by the MF Global's Chicago back office.

* Sony Corp's PlayStation Vita will be launched Saturday, offering an important litmus test for whether consumers still want a dedicated portable game machine in a world where inexpensive and, sometimes free, games played on smartphones are all the rage.

* Olympus Corp said it will consider selling a stake to another company, as the camera maker's current and former presidents dueled over how to revive the scandal-ridden company.

* Morgan Stanley joined the legions of financial firms beating a retreat amid tumultuous markets and economic uncertainty, setting plans to cut 1,600 jobs.