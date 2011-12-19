PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 19

Dec 19 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Federal Reserve is expected to embrace a new global framework that requires giant financial institutions to hold extra capital, a defeat for giant U.S. banks.

* German engineering giant Siemens is adding heft to its campaign to win more business with the U.S. government by appointing former U.S. Gen. Stanley McChrystal to a supervisory role.

* Apple Inc executives in recent weeks have discussed their vision for the future of TV with media executives at several large companies.

* AT&T's talks to sell some assets of T-Mobile USA have gone cold, the strongest sign yet that AT&T may abandon the $39 billion acquisition.

* Eastman Kodak Co is running into hurdles trying to sell some of its patents or borrow more money, as the film giant scrambles to raise cash.

* Two of the biggest investors in scandal-ridden Olympus Corp lashed out at management's ideas about how to restore the company to health, saying they might challenge any attempt by the current board to keep their jobs at the next shareholders' meeting, if necessary.

* A government crackdown that found Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc had hired hundreds of illegal workers has turned Monty Moran, the burrito chain's fiery co-leader, into an unlikely champion of immigration overhaul.