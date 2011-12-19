PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 19

Dec 19 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Federal Reserve is expected to embrace a new global
framework that requires giant financial institutions to hold
extra capital, a defeat for giant U.S. banks.
* German engineering giant Siemens is adding heft to its
campaign to win more business with the U.S. government by
appointing former U.S. Gen. Stanley McChrystal to a supervisory
role.
* Apple Inc executives in recent weeks have
discussed their vision for the future of TV with media
executives at several large companies.
* AT&T's talks to sell some assets of T-Mobile USA
have gone cold, the strongest sign yet that AT&T may abandon the
$39 billion acquisition.
* Eastman Kodak Co is running into hurdles trying to
sell some of its patents or borrow more money, as the film giant
scrambles to raise cash.
* Two of the biggest investors in scandal-ridden Olympus
Corp lashed out at management's ideas about how to
restore the company to health, saying they might challenge any
attempt by the current board to keep their jobs at the next
shareholders' meeting, if necessary.
* A government crackdown that found Chipotle Mexican Grill
Inc had hired hundreds of illegal workers has turned
Monty Moran, the burrito chain's fiery co-leader, into an
unlikely champion of immigration overhaul.