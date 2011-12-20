PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 20

BRIEF-Kincora completes private placement
Dec 20 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* AT&T Inc withdrew its $39 billion acquisition of T-Mobile USA, ending a nine-month fight and leaving both carriers groping for a way forward.
* Apple Inc was handed a legal victory that is bad news for rival Google Inc, as a U.S. trade agency ruled that some HTC smartphones that use the Internet company's Android software infringe an Apple patent.
* Google and KKR are expected to announce a joint investment in a California solar power project, showing investor interest in the industry amid expiring government incentives.
* The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted ConocoPhillips permission to develop the first commercial oil well in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska.
* Cable-industry veteran Tom Rutledge will become president and CEO of Charter Communications Inc, the country's fourth-largest cable operator.
* Japan government said Tuesday that Tokyo has selected Lockheed Martin Corp.'s F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter as its next-generation jet, capping a multiyear vetting process to upgrade its aging fleet.
* More than three years after Bernard Madoff's multibillion-dollar fraud came to light, a former employee at the convicted Ponzi-scheme operator's firm admitted to falsifying business records, which helped hide the decades-long scam.
Feb 10 Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, the former American International Group Inc chief executive, has reached a settlement that ends his 12-year battle with the New York attorney general's office, which accused him of orchestrating sham transactions at the insurer.
