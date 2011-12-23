PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 23

Dec 23 The following were the top stories
* Congressional leaders agreed to temporarily extend a
payroll-tax break by two months and begin negotiations on a
yearlong extension, aides said.
* Prominent hedge-fund manager Philip Falcone has rejected
an SEC settlement offer that would have banned him from the
securities industry and essentially ended his career.
* The Federal Reserve could signal it is likely to keep
short-term interest rates near zero into 2014 or beyond, to
bolster the fragile economic recovery.
* Capital One at times pursues customers for debts
that have been discharged in bankruptcy, even though the
practice is illegal.
* German consumers, once considered a drag on the country's
export-focused economy, are emerging as a ray of light in the
bleak euro-zone outlook.
* The U.S. job market is showing signs of strength, and
consumers are responding by growing a bit more upbeat about the
economy.
* After burning coal to light up Cincinnati for six decades,
the Walter C. Beckjord Generating Station will go dark soon-a
fate that will be shared by dozens of aging coal-fired power
plants across the U.S. in coming years.
* American International Group Inc. Chief Executive
Robert Benmosche has told the company's directors that he would
like to remain in his job longer than previously planned,
signaling he is in for the long haul after weak markets slowed
the government's exit from the bailed-out insurer.
* Eastman Kodak Co reshuffled its decks Thursday,
promoting its general counsel to president and selling off a
194-year-old business that made gelatin.
* The U.S. economy is poised for another year of muddling
through. Most private economists forecast a modest 2 percent
growth rate for the U.S. in 2012, with a pace subdued by housing
woes, a lackluster job market, and cuts by government.
Economists also warn of potential spillover from weakness
abroad, including a mild recession apparently under way in
Europe.
* As Banco Santander SA scrambles to raise funds by
shedding assets abroad, it faces a backlash at home from angry
customers saddled with some 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) of
paper losses on risky bonds the bank sold four years ago to fund
a landmark takeover.
* BMW AG and Mercedes-Benz are locked in an
expensive race for bragging rights as this year's top-selling
luxury car in the U.S. market, and customers are benefiting.
* Asian stock markets were higher on Friday as signs that
the U.S. economic recovery is gathering pace lifted investor
sentiment following better-than-expected economic data on
Thursday.
* A judge says jailed Texas financier R. Allen Stanford is
mentally competent to stand trial. U.S. District Judge David
Hittner announced his ruling Thursday after a nearly three-day
competency hearing in Houston federal court.