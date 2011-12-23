PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 23

Dec 23 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Congressional leaders agreed to temporarily extend a payroll-tax break by two months and begin negotiations on a yearlong extension, aides said.

* Prominent hedge-fund manager Philip Falcone has rejected an SEC settlement offer that would have banned him from the securities industry and essentially ended his career.

* The Federal Reserve could signal it is likely to keep short-term interest rates near zero into 2014 or beyond, to bolster the fragile economic recovery.

* Capital One at times pursues customers for debts that have been discharged in bankruptcy, even though the practice is illegal.

* German consumers, once considered a drag on the country's export-focused economy, are emerging as a ray of light in the bleak euro-zone outlook.

* The U.S. job market is showing signs of strength, and consumers are responding by growing a bit more upbeat about the economy.

* After burning coal to light up Cincinnati for six decades, the Walter C. Beckjord Generating Station will go dark soon-a fate that will be shared by dozens of aging coal-fired power plants across the U.S. in coming years.

* American International Group Inc. Chief Executive Robert Benmosche has told the company's directors that he would like to remain in his job longer than previously planned, signaling he is in for the long haul after weak markets slowed the government's exit from the bailed-out insurer.

* Eastman Kodak Co reshuffled its decks Thursday, promoting its general counsel to president and selling off a 194-year-old business that made gelatin.

* The U.S. economy is poised for another year of muddling through. Most private economists forecast a modest 2 percent growth rate for the U.S. in 2012, with a pace subdued by housing woes, a lackluster job market, and cuts by government. Economists also warn of potential spillover from weakness abroad, including a mild recession apparently under way in Europe.

* As Banco Santander SA scrambles to raise funds by shedding assets abroad, it faces a backlash at home from angry customers saddled with some 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) of paper losses on risky bonds the bank sold four years ago to fund a landmark takeover.

* BMW AG and Mercedes-Benz are locked in an expensive race for bragging rights as this year's top-selling luxury car in the U.S. market, and customers are benefiting.

* Asian stock markets were higher on Friday as signs that the U.S. economic recovery is gathering pace lifted investor sentiment following better-than-expected economic data on Thursday.

* A judge says jailed Texas financier R. Allen Stanford is mentally competent to stand trial. U.S. District Judge David Hittner announced his ruling Thursday after a nearly three-day competency hearing in Houston federal court.