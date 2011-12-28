PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 28

Dec 28 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* An informant in a fraud case against Bank of New York
Mellon has provided prosecutors a rare peek into how the
bank allegedly scrambled to contain the fallout from a
fast-growing government probe.
* Results from Russia's parliamentary vote earlier this
month are studded with red flags that suggest broad electoral
fraud, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.
* The prolonged economic slump has fueled a surge in
applications for Social Security disability benefits, with many
desperate Americans seeking refuge in the program as a last
resort after their unemployment insurance and savings run out.
* Edward Lampert's plan to build a reinvigorated retail
giant from the crumbling ruins of Sears and Kmart is turning
into a mess. Sears Holdings said it will close as many
as 120 stores and record up to $2.4 billion in quarterly charges
after another bad holiday showing.
* Gold is up more than 11 percent this year but shares of
gold miners have fallen almost 16 percent, and that has hurt
some of the biggest names on Wall Street.
* A $300 million fee for plaintiffs' lawyers has bankers and
lawyers buzzing about whether the Delaware Court of Chancery has
become too generous to plaintiffs' counsel-or is rightly
rewarding them for their efforts.
* GE Capital plans to buy MetLife's U.S. retail
deposit business in a deal that will bring it $7.5 billion in
deposits and MetLife's online banking platform.
* The Obama administration again declined to label China a
currency manipulator, while it criticized Japan's efforts to
limit the yen's appreciation.
* Two board members who helped Eastman Kodak Co. in
its last attempt to round up financial support aren't sticking
around for the struggling company's current effort.
* New York Times Co. said it has agreed to sell the
16 local papers that make up its regional media group to Halifax
Media Holdings LLC, of Daytona Beach, Fla, for $143 million in
cash.
* Bank of America Corp. and a debt collector it
hired to go after deceased customers' debts violated state law
by repeatedly calling a Florida woman about paying the
credit-card bill of her late husband, a Florida state-court
judge ruled this month.
* Viacom Inc. is contesting a decision by
dispute-resolution accountants that it owes former shareholders
of Harmonix Music Systems Inc. $383 million in their ongoing
litigation over the 2006 takeover of the maker of the "Rock
Band" videogame.
* Hopes for a surge in production of alternative biofuels
are falling flat, and the U.S. expects to continue to rely on
corn- and sugarcane-based ethanol to meet a national mandate for
renewable fuels in 2012.
* A new study casts doubt on the usefulness of a highly
touted genetic test for patients taking the popular
anti-clotting drug Plavix. It also calls into question whether
the Food and Drug Administration was premature in issuing a
warning for the medicine last year based on the test, according
to the study authors and other prominent physicians.