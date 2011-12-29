PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 29

Dec 29 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. prosecutors are preparing what would be the first criminal charges against BP employees stemming from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon accident, which killed 11 workers.

* A WSJ investigation revealed how the currency union floundered in indecision this spring-failing to address either the immediate concerns of investors or the fundamental weaknesses undermining the euro.

* Warren Buffett plans a countermove after Fidelity employees "game the system" for audience questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting.

* Hedge funds have been buying housing-related investments, betting on a rebound. Bulls have been burned in the past, but optimistic investors are pointing to pent-up demand and suggest a housing bottom may be in sight.

* Stocks dropped, sending the Standard & Poor's 500-stock index back into the red for 2011, as the euro sank to an 11-month low. Gold hit its lowest level since July.

* Alibaba Group has hired the lobbying firm headed by former White House official Kenneth Duberstein, as part of its exploration of a possible bid for all of Yahoo Inc.

* Holiday sales ended up better than expected this year, thanks to a rush of shoppers snapping up late deals. But heavy discounting is likely to pinch profit margins.

* Chesapeake Energy Corp. said that it will sell $865 million worth of Pennsylvania pipelines to a spun-off subsidiary as part of the oil and gas explorer's broader push to trim debt and close a projected funding gap.

* Private-equity firms Carlyle Group LP and Blackstone Group LP are in separate talks to buy a substantial stake in the tower unit of Reliance Communications Ltd., people familiar with the matter said, in a potential deal that could raise billions of dollars for India's second-largest telecom operator.

* Financial institutions around the world are bracing for new U.S. tax regulations that are prompting some foreign banks to ditch their customers and their American counterparts to worry that they could lose crucial deposits.

* Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday, with many bourses struggling in the red as investors kept a wary eye on Europe's debt crisis, while shares in China got a lift on speculation of policy easing measures from Beijing.

* Western Australia invited China to invest in a US$6 billion port-and-rail project intended to expand iron-ore mining in the state after Wednesday stripping a Mitsubishi Corp.-led venture of exclusive development rights.

* The New York Times conceded on Wednesday that it mistakenly sent an email blast to millions of readers with a surprising message about canceled print subscriptions-but not before erroneously blaming computer spammers.

* The South Korean government reiterated a warning about the uncertain economic outlook while the Bank of Korea flagged weaker domestic consumer consumption, highlighting increasing headwinds for the export-dependent country against the backdrop of an unexpected decline in November's industrial output.