PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 30

* Some members of Congress took losses trading stocks and committed basic investing mistakes, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of financial disclosures.

* Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are the front-runners for the prestigious and lucrative job of leading Facebook's IPO. Still, other investment banks aren't giving up.

* A Wall Street Journal reconstruction reveals how Germany-criticized for not dealing forcefully with the European debt crisis in its early phase-responded to the dangers in Italy this autumn by imposing its power on a divided euro zone.

* Verizon is planning a $2 fee for customers paying bills by phone and online. The company also said its engineers fixed the month's third outage of its 4G network.

* The iPhone and Facebook may have dominated headlines in 2011, but many other companies flexed their creative muscles, with inventions ranging from brainy computers to self-piloting planes.

* Sears Holdings identified 79 of the stores the retailer is planning to close, with nearly half being Kmart locations and Florida having the most closures by state.

* Iran's central bank is preparing to file a motion in a New York federal court early next year to release nearly $2 billion of its frozen funds at Citigroup Inc.'s Citibank unit, according to attorneys for the Iranian bank.

* Italy's bond auction brought mixed results that included a welcome drop in funding costs, but bond yields remain elevated.

* A letter that touched off events leading to Mark Hurd's resignation as Hewlett-Packard Co.'s chief executive describes an "uncomfortable dance that went on almost two years," alleging that his unwanted advances put a female contractor in the difficult position of rejecting her boss while trying to preserve her job.

* Chinese manufacturing activity contracted again in December, though at a more moderate pace than in the previous month, HSBC's gauge showed on Friday.

* Stocks gained and gold fell in 2011's second-to-last trading session, as investors were heartened by data showing a modest improvement in the U.S. housing and employment sectors.

* Fewer Americans are filing new claims for jobless benefits than at any time since the end of the recession, the latest signal that the U.S. economy is ending a year of uncertainty on a positive note.

* Boeing Co.'s production struggles with its 787 Dreamliner taught it to regularly stress-test suppliers, a skill that is coming to the forefront as it tackles a mountain of orders for its best-selling 737 jets.

* Asian stock markets were modestly higher on the last trading day for 2011 on Friday, helped by an encouraging rise on Wall Street, but a cautious air prevailed after a tough year that's left many investors nursing big losses.