PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 3

Jan 3 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Bridgewater Associates has made big money for investors in recent years by staying bearish on much of the global economy. As the new year rings in, the hedge fund firm has no plans to change that grim view.

* Intel Corp's crusade to redefine the personal computer is entering a crucial phase, as a new breed of sleek skinny portables jostle with tablet-style devices and smartphones for consumer attention.

* Ninety-two banks failed in 2011, well below the previous two years' totals. The list of what regulators call "problem banks" is shrinking. And the latest two bank failures were the first in nearly a month-the longest failure-free period in almost three years.

* The leaders of Germany and France on Monday set out plans for a bilateral summit next week, pursuing an elusive solution to the euro-zone debt crisis amid further signs of weakening in the European economy.

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said its chief executive will retire in May and be succeeded by a Bristol-Myers Squibb Co executive.

* Two global companies, Caterpillar Inc and Rio Tinto PLC, opened the new year by getting tough in contract disputes with Canadian unions, which face drives by corporate and government employers to cut labor costs.

* An international arbitration panel awarded Exxon Mobil Corp about $908 million in a verdict over oil assets nationalized by Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez in 2007, the company said late Saturday. Of the amount, $160 million has already been credited and the remaining can be paid in cash or by canceling debt.