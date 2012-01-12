PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 12

Jan 12 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Struggling Sears Holdings Corp suffered another setback when a large lender said it would no longer finance loans to suppliers awaiting payment from the company.

Sears representatives played down the decision by CIT Group Inc, the largest US provider of what are known as factoring services for vendors, saying the payables the firm had financed amounted to only about 5 percent of the retailer's inventory.

* Coca-Cola admitted it had discovered an unapproved fungicide in orange juice products sold by it and some competitors in the US.

* BATS Global Markets has struck an agreement with asset manager BlackRock to list eight new exchange-traded funds, as the Kansas City, Mo.-based exchange group tries to expand its profile.

* Amid a swirl of political controversy about the private-equity business, Carlyle Group revealed that its three founders together earned more than $400 million last year.

* Germany's economy contracted in the fourth quarter, putting it at risk of a shallow recession at a time when euro-zone countries struggling with their debts are looking to the bloc's biggest economy to give the region a lift.

Germany's stagnation, after two years of strong growth, could fuel further international calls for the country to stimulate growth.

* From Brazil to Indonesia to the Philippines, emerging-market countries are pouring into the bond market, taking advantage of soaring investor demand to sell debt at record-low interest rates.

Governments and government-linked organizations in the developing world have sold $11.3 billion in bonds in the first two weeks of the year, according to data provider Dealogic. Investors have wanted more, placing orders well above the amount of bonds being sold.

* US energy companies are pumping so much natural gas out of the ground that prices are plummeting, and the cheap gas isn't likely to evaporate anytime soon.

* The US government Wednesday released a detailed listing of facilities that emitted the most greenhouse gases in 2010, with three coal-fired power plants owned by Southern Co topping the list.

Power plants accounted for more than half of the greenhouse-gas emissions by the major emitters on the list, with refineries and chemical facilities also contributing large shares.

* If this winter's streak of strong headwinds across the Atlantic continues, Continental Airlines has few options for stemming a spate of unscheduled fuel stops on its 757 flights from Europe to the U.S. short of adding auxiliary fuel tanks to those smaller jetliners-a move the airline previously considered and rejected, said people familiar with the matter.