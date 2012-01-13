PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 13

Jan 13 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Bank of America Corp has told US regulators that it is willing to retreat from some parts of the country if its financial problems deepen, according to people familiar with the situation.

* Delta, US Airways and private-equity firm TPG are studying bids for American Airlines parent AMR , which is in Chapter 11.

* PepsiCo's strategic review is unlikely to result in a breakup of the company or a rebuke of CEO Indra Nooyi but more marketing dollars are expected to flow into sodas, and cost cuts-including layoffs-are expected.

* Coca-Cola Co said Thursday it has been contacted by a "relatively small number" of consumers with questions about an unapproved fungicide the company reported finding in orange juice sold by it and competitors in the US.

Brazilian orange juice producers say the use of the fungicide carbendazim, which was discovered in some major U.S. orange juice brands, is widespread in Brazil, raising concerns that most deliveries to the U.S. could contain the substance.

* Federal prosecutors have opened an inquiry into whether financial practices at Diamond Foods Inc involved criminal fraud, people familiar with the matter said, a development that raises the stakes for the snack maker and could jeopardize its acquisition of Pringles from Procter & Gamble Co .

* The European Central Bank left its key interest rate on hold at 1 percent, suggesting officials aren't overly concerned about the severity of the downturn gripping the euro-zone economy.

ECB President Mario Draghi expressed a slightly more upbeat view of the currency bloc's economy than he had in recent months, suggesting business activity is stabilizing.

* Acacia Research Corp agreed to buy Adaptix Inc from private-equity firm Baker Capital for $160 million in cash, a move by Acacia to bulk up on its portfolio of next-generation wireless patents.

* Goldman Sachs recently approached the New York Fed and offered to buy a multibillion-dollar bundle of risky mortgage bonds that the Fed acquired in the 2008 bailout of AIG .

* Credit markets have a message for European officials wrangling with investors to cut Greece's debt: You will get a deal, but it may not be the one you want.

Trading in Greek bonds and credit-default swaps suggests that while investors are betting an agreement will be reached, some bondholders are unlikely to enter into it voluntarily. That could lead to a technical default under the arcane rules of the credit markets, an outcome that European officials have been working hard to prevent.