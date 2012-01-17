PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17

UPDATE 2-S.Korea's Lotte Duty Free says China cyber attacks crashed website
* Pembina Pipeline Corp agreed to buy natural-gas-liquids infrastructure company Provident Energy Ltd for 3.2 billion Canadian dollars (US$3.1 billion) in stock, in what would create Canada's third-largest energy-infrastructure company.
* German car makers Volkswagen AG and BMW AG said Monday they are recalling more than 500,000 vehicles due to possible technical problems.
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group agreed to sell its aircraft-leasing business to a group led by Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc for around $7.3 billion.
Sumitomo Mitsui already has an extensive aircraft-finance business and beat competition in the final stages of the auction for RBS Aviation Capital from China Development Bank Corp.
* China's GDP growth slowed to 8.9 percent in the last quarter of 2011, compared with a year earlier, showing that the world's fastest engine of growth is downshifting.
* Federal prosecutors are stepping up their investigation of Standard & Poor's ratings of troubled mortgage securities during the financial crisis, according to former analysts questioned by prosecutors.
* Asian stock markets rose Tuesday as China reported faster-than-expected economic growth in the fourth quarter. The Nikkei climbed 0.8 percent.
* Standard & Poor's downgraded its long-term credit rating on Europe's rescue fund to double-A-plus from triple-A, following its move last Friday to lower ratings on a number of euro-zone states.
* Responding to a difficult environment for Wall Street, Morgan Stanley plans to tell employees this week that bonuses will drop sharply, with cash payouts capped at $125,000, according to people familiar with the matter.
Some top executives will receive nothing now, deferring their 2011 payouts until the end of this year.
* Investigators on the hunt for an estimated $1.2 billion in customer money missing since MF Global Holdings Ltd collapsed are zeroing in on the securities firm's back-office operations in Chicago, people familiar with the situation said.
