PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 19

* Goldman Sachs, facing declining revenue amid a slump in capital-markets activities, has turned its focus to expense controls and managing the size of its divisions.

* The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority fined Citigroup's capital-markets unit $725,000, alleging that it failed to disclose some conflicts of interest.

* General Motors Co is revamping its Chevrolet Volt plug-in electric vehicle to meet California emissions requirements, aiming to juice sales after failing last year to qualify for state incentives that helped fuel the rise of Nissan Motor Co's rival Leaf.

* AT&T Inc is raising prices by as much as 33 percent for the data plans sold with its smartphones and tablet computers.

The Dallas-based carrier said that effective Jan. 22, new customers on its least-expensive smartphone plan will pay $20 a month for 300 megabytes of data, compared with the current 200-megabyte plan at $15. Smartphone or tablet users needing more data will need to pay $30 for a 3 gigabyte plan, up from $25 for 2 gigabytes.

* A pending settlement of an investigation into U.S. banks' foreclosure-processing problems would benefit about one million families with cuts in the amount they owe on their home loans, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan said Wednesday.

* The entertainment industry moved to counter growing opposition to antipiracy bills that seemed certain to be laws just weeks ago. But its efforts appeared to have little effect as a number of congressional leaders dropped their support for the legislation.

* The Obama administration rejected the construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico, saying there isn't enough time to review the project's environmental impact.

* Blasted by the opposition as the man who lost France's triple-A credit rating and lagging in the polls, President Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday said he would use the last three months of his mandate to focus on quelling unemployment and making French companies more competitive.