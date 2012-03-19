PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 19

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
March 19 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Some of the biggest names on Wall Street are lining up to become landlords to cash-strapped Americans by bidding on pools of foreclosed properties being sold by Fannie Mae.
* The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to announce that taxpayers reaped a $25 billion profit on mortgage bonds purchased at the height of the financial crisis.
* GM and Peugeot aim to begin joint development of at least two cars by this fall, under an alliance that Akerson says changes how GM does business.
* United Parcel Service is close to a $6.8 billion deal to acquire Dutch rival TNT Express, a tie-up that would create a dominant package-shipping company in Europe.
* Biotech firms have seen venture financing decline amid the weak economy and poor returns on stock offerings.
* The outcome of the Greek credit-default swaps masks flaws in the contracts that have rattled investors and are leading to calls to revamp how the swaps are handled for defaulting sovereign nations.
* Dynegy Inc on Friday defended moving assets from a subsidiary to the parent company before the subsidiary filed for bankruptcy protection, fighting back against a bankruptcy examiner who called the transaction a "fraudulent transfer."
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.