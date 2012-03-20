PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 20

March 20 The following were the top stories in
The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* House Republicans, seizing on what they hope is a potent
campaign issue, will introduce a 2013 budget on Tuesday that
cuts tax rates and provides for two individual brackets of 10
percent and 25 percent.
* Brazilian prosecutors' planned criminal charges against
Chevron executives for offshore oil leaks threaten to
stifle foreign companies' drilling plans in this petroleum-rich
nation.
* Apple said it would pay a dividend to
shareholders and buy back up to $10 billion in stock, heeding
calls for the technology heavyweight to deploy its massive cash
pile.
* Glencore International is near a deal to buy
Canadian agribusiness company Viterra, which has a
current market value of $6 billion.
* Gap on Tuesday will unveil its first store in
South Africa, a steppingstone onto a continent where the average
economic growth is faster than 5 percent and the average age is
19.
* Four pension funds severed ties with Bank of New York
Mellon and State Street amid government
investigations into whether the banks overcharged clients for
currency trading.
* China's demand for iron ore is 'flattening out', a senior
executive at BHP Billiton Ltd said Tuesday.
Demand growth for the commodity used to make steel will drop
"to single digits if it is not already there," Ian Ashby told a
press conference in Perth.