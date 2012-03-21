PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21

March 21 The following were the top stories in
The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Mitt Romney racked up a decisive victory in the Illinois
primary, shoring up his claim that he will inevitably take the
Republican presidential nomination.
* The Supreme Court jolted the biotechnology industry with a
unanimous ruling that threw out two medical-testing patents and
suggested companies need to do more to prove their discoveries
are really new.
* U.S. trade officials slapped modest tariffs on imports of
Chinese solar panels, giving a partial victory to
solar-equipment manufacturers in the U.S. but stopping short of
harsh duties that could spark a trade war.
* EU regulators are taking a closer look at the proposed
Glencore - Xstrata merger after other companies
said the deal would create too powerful a player in zinc, nickel
and coal.
* Meg Whitman wants to unite Hewlett-Packard Co's
personal-computer business with its printing unit, said people
familiar with the matter, in her latest move to turn around the
struggling technology giant.
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc has once again
hired restructuring advisers, said people familiar with the
matter, as the textbook publisher tries to tackle a heavy debt
load while important customers pull back.