PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 23

* Federal securities regulators are examining whether some sophisticated, rapid-fire trading firms have used their close links to computerized stock exchanges to gain an unfair advantage over other investors.

* A Bank of America program allows homeowners to hand over deeds to their houses and sign leases that will let them rent the houses back from the bank at a market rate.

* Roche is cutting the price of two expensive cancer drugs in India, a shift for the Swiss drug maker, which long has argued that consumers everywhere should pay the same price for its medications.

* U.S. Federal Reserve governor Daniel Tarullo appearing before a Senate panel on Thursday, said he wants the Fed to keep trying to finalize rules restricting the ability of banks to make bets with their own money.

Echoing Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, however, Tarullo said there is a "real possibility" that won't happen before the July 21 deadline, putting the onus on the government to provide greater clarity to financial firms.

* T-Mobile USA, reeling from an exodus of customers and the failure of its planned sale to AT&T Inc last year, will cut 5 percent of its workforce and close seven call centers as part of a broader restructuring that will stretch for the next three months.