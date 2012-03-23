PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 23

March 23 The following were the top stories in
* Federal securities regulators are examining whether some
sophisticated, rapid-fire trading firms have used their close
links to computerized stock exchanges to gain an unfair
advantage over other investors.
* A Bank of America program allows homeowners to
hand over deeds to their houses and sign leases that will let
them rent the houses back from the bank at a market rate.
* Roche is cutting the price of two expensive
cancer drugs in India, a shift for the Swiss drug maker, which
long has argued that consumers everywhere should pay the same
price for its medications.
* U.S. Federal Reserve governor Daniel Tarullo appearing
before a Senate panel on Thursday, said he wants the Fed to keep
trying to finalize rules restricting the ability of banks to
make bets with their own money.
Echoing Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, however, Tarullo said
there is a "real possibility" that won't happen before the July
21 deadline, putting the onus on the government to provide
greater clarity to financial firms.
* T-Mobile USA, reeling from an exodus of customers and the
failure of its planned sale to AT&T Inc last year, will
cut 5 percent of its workforce and close seven call centers as
part of a broader restructuring that will stretch for the next
three months.