PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 26

March 26 The following were the top stories in
The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Distrust of the government's handling of money matters has
turned Zimbabwe into a nation of hoarders. The grubby graying
American dollars on Zimbabwe's streets -- including bountiful
supplies of $2 bills -- attest to a robust cash economy that
largely bypasses the country's banks.
* U.S. businesses see slowing sales growth in China this
year, while nearly half rate the nation's economic slowdown as a
top risk factor.
* Yahoo said it would appoint three new independent
directors to its board in April, as the Internet company aims to
complete an overhaul of its board and leadership while avoiding
a proxy fight with an unhappy large shareholder.
* Some of the world's largest insurance companies are
gearing up to compete for ING Groep NV's Asian life
insurance arm, potentially creating a bidding war that could
reach $6 billion for what is considered a good franchise in the
world's fastest-growing insurance market.
* An experimental Merck & Co anticlotting drug
proved effective in a study at preventing heart attacks for
patients with heart disease, but the cost was a sharp increase
in the risk of significant bleeding.