PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 27

* Ben Bernanke said that the Federal Reserve's easy money
policies are still needed to confront deep problems in the
nation's labor market.
* After years of touting the superiority of online ads,
Google is taking a different approach to promote itself
against rivals.
* The Chief Executive of BATS Global Markets has
reached out to directors about his future and said the company
likely will cancel bonuses related its stock floatation, which
was pulled Friday.
* Abu Dhabi's sovereign-wealth fund said it would invest $2
billion to buy into the sprawling business empire of Brazil's
richest man, Eike Batista.
* A House subcommittee said a top lawyer at J.P. Morgan
Chase will testify at a highly anticipated hearing
Wednesday into the collapse of MF Global Holdings Ltd
.