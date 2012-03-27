PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 27

March 27 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Ben Bernanke said that the Federal Reserve's easy money policies are still needed to confront deep problems in the nation's labor market.

* After years of touting the superiority of online ads, Google is taking a different approach to promote itself against rivals.

* The Chief Executive of BATS Global Markets has reached out to directors about his future and said the company likely will cancel bonuses related its stock floatation, which was pulled Friday.

* Abu Dhabi's sovereign-wealth fund said it would invest $2 billion to buy into the sprawling business empire of Brazil's richest man, Eike Batista.

* A House subcommittee said a top lawyer at J.P. Morgan Chase will testify at a highly anticipated hearing Wednesday into the collapse of MF Global Holdings Ltd .