PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 2

April 2 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Law firms are split over a proposal that would reverse long-standing tradition by letting non-lawyers own limited stakes in U.S. law firms, something allowed on a broader scale in the U.K. and Australia.

* If current negotiations fail, Hostess and its unions will face off in a trial over whether the company can scrap its labor contracts-the latest example of how wage levels across many once-vibrant U.S. industries are falling.

* Even as the European banking crisis shows signs of easing, lenders are engaging in a variety of maneuvers to avoid, or at least delay, coming to terms with potential problems lurking on their books.

* Global Payments, the credit-card processor that reported a significant security breach Friday, said that hackers stole account numbers and other key information from up to 1.5 million accounts in North America.

* The first quarter was not a great time to be bringing companies public in most of the world, but bankers are optimistic that the atmosphere is improving -- especially in the U.S., where Facebook debuts this quarter.

* Art auction house Sotheby's is launching its own year-round gallery in Hong Kong to expand sales at a time when China's appetite for art is booming

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc remains committed to India and is keen to tap opportunities to grow alongside the local economy and its capital markets, Chairman and Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said.