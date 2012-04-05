PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 5

April 5 The following were the top stories in
The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* New York's top financial regulator is expanding an
investigation of insurers that force homeowners insurance on
borrowers.
* Fears that central banks may soon end efforts to support
financial markets and fresh concerns about Europe drove down
stock markets around the world.
* Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins and Hachette are close to
settling an e-book price-fixing probe with the Justice
Department. Apple and two other publishers are holding
out.
* The market for pools of loans to "junk"-rated companies is
coming back, driven by investors' hunger for high-risk,
high-return securities. It has topped $6.8 billion this year,
the fastest pace in four years.
* Yahoo confirmed it would eliminate 2,000 jobs, or
14 percent of its global work force, a move expected to yield
about $375 million of annual savings.
* Callaway Golf Co agreed to sell the
intellectual-property rights to its Top-Flite golf equipment and
accessories brand to Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. Terms of
the deal were not disclosed.