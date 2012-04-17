PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 17

April 17 The following were the top stories in
* The meteoric stock-price rise that has propelled Apple
to become the world's most-valuable company is showing
signs of faltering, threatening to drag the market down with it.
* Spain warned it could seize control of finances in
regional governments as it struggles to cut its deficit and
shore up investor confidence.
* U.S. regulators gave approval for Egan-Jones Ratings to
rate bonds and other securities despite having serious concerns
about the firm's internal procedures and staffing levels.
* If history is any guide, Carlyle could have its challenges
convincing potential owners of the virtues of a publicly traded
private-equity firm.
* A federal judge is weighing whether officials of bankrupt
Jefferson County, Alabama, can divert money that would have gone
to pay JPMorgan Chase and other debtholders in order to
upgrade its leaky sewer system.
* The World Bank's board named Jim Yong Kim as its next
president, maintaining the U.S.'s seven-decade lock on the post
despite the first challenge by candidates from other countries.
* The Securities and Exchange Commission is moving to
address criticism that it doesn't adequately weigh the economic
impact of its regulations, a problem that has led to rules
overturned in the courts and delays of key policies.