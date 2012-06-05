PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 5

June 5 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The CIA is preparing to cut its presence in Iraq to less
than half of wartime levels, a move that is largely a result of
challenges the CIA faces operating in a country that no longer
welcomes a major U.S. presence.
* Germany's Angela Merkel suggested that European Union
leaders consider putting the largest banks in the bloc under
direct European supervision.
* Topics discussed at Goldman Sachs board meetings
are strictly confidential, the investment bank's chief
executive, Lloyd Blankfein, told jurors at Rajat Gupta's
insider-trading trial.
* Mobile ad networks are using new techniques to target
iPhone users by circumventing Apple's earlier efforts
to protect user privacy.
* Private-sector economic data sometimes are faster than
government reports. At the very least, such figures can
sometimes foreshadow similar measures from the government.
* A Wall Street regulator is pushing to extend
conflict-of-interest curbs to include analysts and investment
bankers who work in the giant market for debt offerings.
Such controls already exist for Wall Street firms dealing
with stocks. But the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
plans to submit by year-end proposed rules for debt, said a
spokeswoman. The rules could force firms to build firewalls
between investment bankers who pitch debt offerings and research
analysts who follow companies issuing the debt.
* Bears looking to profit from a further fall in Facebook
Inc took the long view Monday, buying contracts that are
liable to pay off if poor earnings this summer add to the
company's run of bad news.
* Yihaodian, a Chinese online retailer backed by Wal-Mart
Stores Inc is probing a possible security breach, in
what appeared to be the latest attempt to steal consumer data in
China's growing e-commerce sector.