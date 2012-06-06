PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 6

June 6 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker withstood a recall effort, dealing a blow to organized labor, unsettling Obama's re-election strategy and signaling to GOP lawmakers that challenging government unions could pay dividends.

* Disappointing U.S. economic data, new strains in markets and deepening worries about Europe's fiscal crisis have prompted a shift at the Fed, putting back on the table the possibility of action to spur the recovery.

* U.S. defense contractors are preparing to disclose mass job cutbacks ahead of November elections if Congress fails to reach a deficit-reduction deal by then.

* The $2 billion JPMorgan loss stemmed from a breakdown in the firm's risk-management activities that started in late 2011.

* The regulatory concerns are the latest security questions about the third-party firms that process transactions for banks.

* Nasdaq OMX Group is considering offering discounted trading fees to the financial firms that lost money after the exchange botched their trades during the ill-fated debut of Facebook shares.

* Italy, where fewer women work compared with most other industrialized countries, is trying to turn a page - starting in the boardroom.

A new law requires Italian listed and state-owned companies to ensure that one-third of their board members are women by 2015. Currently, only around 6 percent of the total number of corporate board members in Italy are women - one of the lowest levels in Europe and a number that reflects how few women work here.

* The largest U.S. wireless carriers expect to get rid of plans that let subscribers buy only the number of minutes they need and replace them with a flat rate covering unlimited calls.