PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 7

June 7 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Organized labor, reeling from blows in Wisconsin and
California, is grappling with the prospect of diminished
political clout and fewer members in public-sector unions.
* Nasdaq's CEO apologized for the exchange's role
in the Facebook debacle, and the stock market operator
set a plan to compensate brokers for losses.
* Anonymous allegations of improper payments to Kazakh
customs officials by an exploration joint venture have prompted
investigations at major energy companies including Eni,
Chevron and BG Group.
* A trio of Federal Reserve officials warned of risks to the
health of the U.S. recovery and said the central bank might need
to take new actions to support economic growth.
* The ECB kept rates steady despite a deepening downturn and
slowing inflation, raising pressure on governments to take the
lead in fighting Europe's debt crisis.
* A proposed regulation barring banks from trading with
their own money would have forced JPMorgan Chase to
document and more carefully evaluate the risks it took in its
trading activities that have led to a multibillion-dollar loss,
a top Federal Reserve official said.
* Small businesses are waiting longer for commercial
customers to pay their bills as many big companies continue to
hoard cash to bolster their own working capital.
The trend, which began in the recession and has worsened in
recent years, is putting growing pressure on people like Nirav
Sheth, who owns a Web-development company in Washington.
* Manhattan apartment rents continued to creep up in May to
a record, amid unusually strong job growth in the city.
A report by Citi Habitats, a real-estate broker with a large
rental business, put the average monthly rent on a signed
contract in Manhattan in May at $3,438, up $9 from the month
before and up about 3 percent from the year-earlier May.