PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 12

June 12
the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Some top JPMorgan Chase & Co executives and
directors were alerted to risky practices by a team of
London-based traders two years before botched bets cost the bank
over $2 billion.
* Most of the senior executives at MF Global Holdings Ltd
were not registered with commodities regulators,
meaning the executives can't be charged with supervision
failures related to the firm's collapse.
* Apple unveiled a series of software features for
its mobile phones and computers that place erstwhile partner
Google squarely in its path.
* U.S. health insurers Humana, Aetna and
UnitedHealth said they plan to keep offering some
benefits now required under the federal health overhaul
legislation, even if the Supreme Court strikes down the entire
law.
* The hedge-fund industry may more than double in size
during the next five years, to more than $5 trillion in assets,
as private fund firms broaden their offerings to compete with
traditional money managers, according to a recent Citigroup
survey.
* NetJets Inc said it plans to buy up to 425 aircraft from
Cessna Aircraft Co and Bombardier Inc worth up to $9.6
billion, the largest ever purchase of private planes and a boon
for an industry that has struggled since the onset of the global
recession more than four years ago.
* Lawyers for Rajat Gupta tried to demonstrate Monday that
the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc director was a man of
integrity, not someone, as alleged by prosecutors, who would
leak confidential information about the investment bank.
* After watching its share price plunge to record lows,
Qantas Airways Ltd is building a team of banks and
executive management to ward off any potential hostile takeover.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it has rehired Mark
Schwartz as chairman of the Asian Pacific region and a vice
chairman of the global firm, underscoring the importance of the
region to the New York-based investment bank.