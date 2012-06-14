PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 14

LSE-Deutsche Boerse HQ would be in London -LSE CEO
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
June 14 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. lawmakers interrogated JP Morgan CEO Dimon in a much-anticipated and sometimes-heated exchange after the bank registered more than $2 billion in derivatives losses.
* Big money managers and Wall Street banks are laying the groundwork for a new marketplace for corporate bonds, an effort that highlights the heft of large investors and the impact of new rules limiting bank risk-taking.
In recent weeks, senior traders at investment managers and big Wall Street banks have been discussing how the financial industry can set up a centralized electronic market that would let all participants trade bonds freely with one another, according to people involved in the talks.
* Comcast Corp's NBC wrapped up its prime-time ad-sales deals for the coming TV season, negotiating slightly more money than it did last year despite continued weak-ratings performance.
The Peacock network took in about $1.8 billion in ad commitments in the so-called "upfront" ad market, up from roughly $1.7 billion in last year's upfront, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* An ex-partner of Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP has accused the former leaders of the bankrupt law firm, once one of New York's largest, of running a "Ponzi scheme" that used money invested by new partners to enrich themselves and others.
* England's Premier League, one of the world's most popular soccer organizations, said that two companies agreed to pay £3 billion ($4.67 billion) for the U.K. broadcasting rights to three years of live matches, 69% more than broadcasters paid for similar rights in 2009.
* Some investors are buying shares in developing economies again, encouraged by steps central banks from Brazil to China are taking to boost growth.
* Online video companies are ramping up their lobbying of lawmakers and regulators, but their adversaries-traditional cable-TV companies and Internet-service providers-have far deeper pockets on K Street.
* To combat a thriving black-market in greenbacks, Argentina's government has taken to deploying tax inspectors with dollar-sniffing dogs and widely publicizing its busts of street money changers.
* As Mitt Romney hops among battleground states to highlight U.S. economic woes, he keeps knocking against dissonant voices from his own side: Republican governors touting recent turnarounds.
