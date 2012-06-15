PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 15

June 15 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Foreigners are stepping up investment in the U.S. after retreating during the depths of the financial crisis, with the latest flurry spurred partly by Europeans seeking safe havens amid the Continent's debt crisis.

* Business-software company Yammer Inc agreed to sell itself to Microsoft Corp for $1.2 billion, according a person familiar with the matter, in a sign Microsoft may be trying to plug holes in its ubiquitous Office software.

* Nokia warned that its cellphone business is deteriorating and that it will cut 10,000 workers, a setback that threatens partner Microsoft's mobile aspirations.

* Allen Stanford, the international financier from Texas convicted of masterminding a $7 billion Ponzi scheme, was sentenced to 110 years in federal prison.

* Despite the acknowledged glitches associated with the Facebook IPO, firms considering legal action against Nasdaq face an uphill battle.

* The New York Fed said it has fully recouped more than $70 billion in loans it made to support the 2008 bailouts of Bear Stearns and AIG.

* Federal regulators stepped up an investigation into gas-tank fires involving Chrysler Group LLC Jeeps, saying they will now conduct a detailed analysis that could affect as many as 5.1 million vehicles on the road.

* The trustee unwinding the brokerage of MF Global Holdings Ltd struck a deal with CME Group Inc that will see the futures-exchange operator turn over about $130 million in property that will go to former customers of the collapsed firm.

* Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has acquired an 8.4% stake in YPF SA, Argentina's biggest oil-and-gas company, the latest in a series of moves by the world's richest man to expand his global reach.

* Two big makers of online games said they are pulling titles from Google Inc's fledgling Google+ social network, the latest stumble in the Internet giant's attempt to create a viable competitor to Facebook Inc.