PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 19

June 19 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The afterglow from Greece's vote to try to remain in the euro was quickly extinguished by bad news out of Spain that rattled investors' faith in the currency bloc's ability to support its most troubled members.

* For venture capitalists and other prominent investors in young companies, an initial public offering is supposed to be the big payoff for years of patience. It's not working out that way for some backers of newly public Internet companies.

* Oracle Corp said Monday that its fourth-quarter profit increased 7.5 percent, a surprise announcement three days ahead of schedule that appeared to be triggered by the departure of a top sales executive.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co trader Bruno Michel Iksil at times resisted sharing some details of his positions with superiors, while trading executive Achilles Macris had a history of clashing with co-workers, according to current and former colleagues.

* With prices for oil, its main export, sliding, Russia is already gearing up for economic troubles, laying plans for spending cuts and a weaker ruble if the global situation worsens further, according to First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov.

* Business-software company ServiceNow Inc plans this week to start pitching shares to large investors ahead of an initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said, in one of the first signs of life for U.S. IPOs since Facebook Inc went public in a botched offering a month ago.

* Facebook Inc agreed to acquire start-up Face.com, whose technology users of the social-networking site can deploy to recognize contacts in photos.

* A representative of activist investor Carl Icahn will join the board of embattled natural-gas giant Chesapeake Energy Corp , according to people familiar with the matter.

* The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is launching on Tuesday the first part of an online database of complaints from customers in the $2.05 trillion credit-card industry.

* Stanford Financial Group's top investment executive, Laura Pendergest-Holt, is expected to plead guilty to obstruction of justice Thursday for her alleged role in a $7 billion Ponzi scheme.

* Marriott International Inc plans to invest $2 billion to open new hotels over the next three years, even as the travel market faces headwinds in the U.S. and Europe.