PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 26

June 26 The following were the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Supreme Court struck down the harshest parts of
Arizona's immigration law, but upheld a section that lets police
check immigration status.
* News Corp is considering splitting into two
companies, separating its publishing assets from its
entertainment businesses. A final decision on the split hasn't
been made.
* Production of coca, the ingredient in cocaine, is rising
rapidly in the lower Amazon region amid big changes in the
global cocaine business.
* Facebook said Chief Operating Officer Sheryl
Sandberg is joining the company's board, making her the first
female board member for the social network.
* Some of the biggest banks are being asked to submit road
maps this week for how they can be quickly and cleanly
liquidated, but a top regulator said he doesn't back using the
so-called living-will process to break them up.
* Greek Finance Minister Vassilis Rapanos resigned for
health reasons, forcing the government to scramble as it tries
to renegotiate better terms for its bailout.
* Moody's lowered its credit ratings on 28 Spanish banks by
one to four notches, hours after the country requested bailout
aid.
* Lennar is in talks with the China Development Bank
for approximately $1.7 billion in capital to
jump-start two San Francisco projects.
* Orbitz has found that people who use Apple's
Mac computers spend as much as 30 percent more a night
on hotels, so it's starting to show them different, and
sometimes costlier, travel options than Windows visitors see.
* Turkey levied new allegations against Syria related to the
shooting down of a Turkish military jet and said ahead of a NATO
meeting that the incident "would not go unpunished."
* The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider an
appeal from a group of Bernard Madoff investors who were seeking
to recover all the money listed on their last account statements
when the Ponzi scheme unraveled in 2008.
* T-Mobile USA Inc is buying airwave licenses, and swapping
some of its own, in a deal with Verizon Wireless that should aid
Verizon in getting regulatory approval for its larger
acquisition of spectrum holdings from a group of cable
companies.
* Microsoft struck a deal to buy Yammer Inc for
$1.2 billion in cash, a transaction that highlights a new trend
in business software and perceived shortcomings in Microsoft's
own products.
* In a bid to steal a march on South Korean rivals
introducing new ultrathin televisions, Sony Corp and
Panasonic Corp agreed to cooperate on production
technology for organic light-emitting diode display, or OLED,
panels for large-screen TVs.
* Quest Software Inc disclosed a higher, superior
takeover offer from its "strategic bidder," elevating the battle
for the data-management software maker to $2.32 billion.