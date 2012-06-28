PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 28

June 28 The following were the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* News Corp board approved a plan to split the
conglomerate in two pieces, separating its lucrative
entertainment operations from its publishing business, said a
person familiar with the situation.
* OxyContin is set to go off patent next year, but the maker
of the heavily abused painkiller is trying to extend its
exclusive rights to the drug, arguing that a new version it
spent $100 million to develop might curtail abuse.
* No matter how the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the federal
healthcare law, states will face huge struggles paying for
ballooning health expenses and swelling uninsured populations, a
problem that has prompted some states to draft their own
overhaul plans.
* Barclays Plc agreed to pay $453 million in fines
to U.S. and U.K. regulators after admitting that traders and
executives tried to manipulate interest rates tied to loans and
financial contracts around the world.
* Google Inc unveiled a new tablet computer called
the Nexus 7 that rivals Amazon.com's Kindle Fire in
both size and price.
* Research In Motion is expected to report
an operating loss Thursday following a decline caused partly by
overconfidence in its keyboard devices amid the rise of
app-loaded touch-screen smartphones.
* A U.S. financial regulator warned that new rules may be
needed to address hidden dangers in reverse mortgages, the
special loans that enable cash-strapped seniors to borrow
against the equity in their homes.
* Delaware's legislature on Wednesday passed a law that
could make the state the first to open its population to a full
range of legal online gambling, including Internet blackjack,
poker and slot games.
* The brother of convicted Ponzi scheme operator Bernard
Madoff will plead guilty to criminal charges, marking the first
time a family member has admitted guilt since the fraud came to
light more than three years ago.
* Xstrata Plc and Glencore International Plc
agreed on Wednesday to revise a key element of their
landmark merger, shifting the focus now to whether Glencore is
willing to sweeten the price to quell a shareholder rebellion
over terms of the deal.
* Spanish-owned banks aren't the only ones under pressure to
fortify themselves against Spain's crumbling economy. Foreign
banks with big Spanish operations also find themselves in a
tough position and with few options.
* U.S. securities regulators accused hedge-fund manager
Philip Falcone of putting his own interests, including Manhattan
townhouses, a security detail and other trappings of a "lavish
lifestyle," ahead of investors in his firm, Harbinger Capital
Partners.
* European leaders embark on talks Thursday over steps they
hope will begin to lift doubts about the survival of the euro,
amid heavy skepticism in financial markets.
* Americans by a wide margin favor President Barack Obama's
new policy of halting deportations of many young illegal
immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, a new poll shows.
* Italy's Parliament approved a landmark overhaul of the
country's labor law on Wednesday, boosting Prime Minister Mario
Monti's position ahead of a critical summit of European leaders
in Brussels.