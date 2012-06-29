PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 29

BRIEF-Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
June 29 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Chief Justice John Roberts joined the Supreme Court's four liberals Thursday to uphold the linchpin of President Barack Obama's plan to expand health coverage to nearly all Americans, a surprise conclusion to a constitutional showdown.
* European leaders at a two-day summit in Brussels said they would speed up plans to create a single supervisor to oversee the euro zone's banks, and agreed on measures aimed at reducing soaring borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.
* Nasdaq OMX Group Inc may be forced by securities regulators to upgrade its trading systems in the wake of last month's glitch-ridden stock sale by Facebook Inc.
* Regulators have stepped up scrutiny of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co's internal controls by asking the bank to demonstrate that its risk models are designed and working properly, according to people close to the situation.
* The process for setting one of the world's most important interest rates veered toward a shake-up when the U.K. banking group responsible for the rate asked government officials to intervene.
* Pratt & Whitney pleaded guilty to illegally supplying China with military technology and agreed to pay more than $75 million in penalties, in a major violation of U.S. arms control laws.
* Research In Motion Ltd shares plunged 15 percent after the BlackBerry maker posted a sizable quarterly loss and said its next smartphone - a device the company has bet its survival on - won't be ready until next year.
* Japanese industrial production fell a worse-than-expected 3.1 percent in May from the previous month while consumer prices were lower, in a sign that a recovery in the domestic economy has yet to take hold.
* A former top China executive at Las Vegas Sands Corp suggested in a court filing made public Thursday that there was potential wrongdoing by company executives, including allegations that chairman Sheldon Adelson approved a "prostitution strategy" at the casino operator's Macau properties.
* Turkey appeared to deploy armored military units on its border with Syria, raising tensions in the region after Ankara promised "decisive steps" in response to Syria's shooting down of a Turkish military jet last week.
* The House voted Thursday to hold Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt of Congress and prepared to open a legal battle that could test presidential and lawmakers' constitutional powers.
* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: