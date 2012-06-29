PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 29

June 29 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Chief Justice John Roberts joined the Supreme Court's four liberals Thursday to uphold the linchpin of President Barack Obama's plan to expand health coverage to nearly all Americans, a surprise conclusion to a constitutional showdown.

* European leaders at a two-day summit in Brussels said they would speed up plans to create a single supervisor to oversee the euro zone's banks, and agreed on measures aimed at reducing soaring borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.

* Nasdaq OMX Group Inc may be forced by securities regulators to upgrade its trading systems in the wake of last month's glitch-ridden stock sale by Facebook Inc.

* Regulators have stepped up scrutiny of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co's internal controls by asking the bank to demonstrate that its risk models are designed and working properly, according to people close to the situation.

* The process for setting one of the world's most important interest rates veered toward a shake-up when the U.K. banking group responsible for the rate asked government officials to intervene.

* Pratt & Whitney pleaded guilty to illegally supplying China with military technology and agreed to pay more than $75 million in penalties, in a major violation of U.S. arms control laws.

* Research In Motion Ltd shares plunged 15 percent after the BlackBerry maker posted a sizable quarterly loss and said its next smartphone - a device the company has bet its survival on - won't be ready until next year.

* Japanese industrial production fell a worse-than-expected 3.1 percent in May from the previous month while consumer prices were lower, in a sign that a recovery in the domestic economy has yet to take hold.

* A former top China executive at Las Vegas Sands Corp suggested in a court filing made public Thursday that there was potential wrongdoing by company executives, including allegations that chairman Sheldon Adelson approved a "prostitution strategy" at the casino operator's Macau properties.

* Turkey appeared to deploy armored military units on its border with Syria, raising tensions in the region after Ankara promised "decisive steps" in response to Syria's shooting down of a Turkish military jet last week.

* The House voted Thursday to hold Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt of Congress and prepared to open a legal battle that could test presidential and lawmakers' constitutional powers.