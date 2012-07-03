PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 3

July 3 The following were the top stories in the
* Microsoft Corp is booking a $6.2 billion charge
for its money-losing Internet division, an admission that a
business anchored by the Bing search engine has failed to live
up to its expectations.
* Drug maker GlaxoSmithKline Plc agreed to plead
guilty to criminal charges of illegally marketing drugs and
withholding safety data from U.S. regulators, and to pay $3
billion to the government in what the Justice Department called
the largest health-care fraud settlement in U.S. history.
* Airbus detailed plans to spend $600 million to build
jetliners in Alabama - its first assembly plant in the U.S. - in
a bid to grab more American orders from U.S. rival Boeing Co
and to defuse political opposition to the European
aerospace giant.
* Barclays Plc Chief Executive Robert Diamond
apologized for the interest-rate manipulation scandal that has
engulfed the U.K. bank but resisted outside pressure to resign.
* Micron Technology Inc agreed to acquire troubled
Japanese rival Elpida Memory Inc for about $2.5
billion, as the U.S. memory maker bulks up to compete against
rivals in South Korea and Taiwan.
* The chief executive of Full Tilt Poker, the beleaguered
one-time Web poker giant, was arrested Monday on a plane that
had just landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport as the
government unveiled new criminal charges against him related to
an alleged Ponzi scheme.