版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 3日 星期二 13:58 BJT

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 3

July 3 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Microsoft Corp is booking a $6.2 billion charge for its money-losing Internet division, an admission that a business anchored by the Bing search engine has failed to live up to its expectations.

* Drug maker GlaxoSmithKline Plc agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges of illegally marketing drugs and withholding safety data from U.S. regulators, and to pay $3 billion to the government in what the Justice Department called the largest health-care fraud settlement in U.S. history.

* Airbus detailed plans to spend $600 million to build jetliners in Alabama - its first assembly plant in the U.S. - in a bid to grab more American orders from U.S. rival Boeing Co and to defuse political opposition to the European aerospace giant.

* Barclays Plc Chief Executive Robert Diamond apologized for the interest-rate manipulation scandal that has engulfed the U.K. bank but resisted outside pressure to resign.

* Micron Technology Inc agreed to acquire troubled Japanese rival Elpida Memory Inc for about $2.5 billion, as the U.S. memory maker bulks up to compete against rivals in South Korea and Taiwan.

* The chief executive of Full Tilt Poker, the beleaguered one-time Web poker giant, was arrested Monday on a plane that had just landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport as the government unveiled new criminal charges against him related to an alleged Ponzi scheme.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐