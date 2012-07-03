PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 3

July 3 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Microsoft Corp is booking a $6.2 billion charge for its money-losing Internet division, an admission that a business anchored by the Bing search engine has failed to live up to its expectations.

* Drug maker GlaxoSmithKline Plc agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges of illegally marketing drugs and withholding safety data from U.S. regulators, and to pay $3 billion to the government in what the Justice Department called the largest health-care fraud settlement in U.S. history.

* Airbus detailed plans to spend $600 million to build jetliners in Alabama - its first assembly plant in the U.S. - in a bid to grab more American orders from U.S. rival Boeing Co and to defuse political opposition to the European aerospace giant.

* Barclays Plc Chief Executive Robert Diamond apologized for the interest-rate manipulation scandal that has engulfed the U.K. bank but resisted outside pressure to resign.

* Micron Technology Inc agreed to acquire troubled Japanese rival Elpida Memory Inc for about $2.5 billion, as the U.S. memory maker bulks up to compete against rivals in South Korea and Taiwan.

* The chief executive of Full Tilt Poker, the beleaguered one-time Web poker giant, was arrested Monday on a plane that had just landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport as the government unveiled new criminal charges against him related to an alleged Ponzi scheme.