PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 6

July 6 The following were the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Central banks in China, the euro zone, the U.K. and other
countries took new steps to bolster growth amid mounting worries
about the global economy, but the moves didn't appear to
reassure investors.
* Lower gasoline prices and steep promotions did little to
get America's consumers out shopping last month. June retail
sales grew at the slowest pace in more than two years, held back
by flagging consumer confidence.
* Bausch & Lomb Inc could be ready to go public as early as
the end of this year, people familiar with the company's
thinking said, a move that would come amid renewed health for
the eye-products maker.
* Norwegian oil-and-gas giant Statoil ASA and other
companies represented by Norway's Oil Industry Association have
threatened to lock out workers and shut down production on the
Norwegian continental shelf starting Tuesday in hopes of forcing
an end to a 12-day strike that has already put upward pressure
on oil prices and crimped revenue.
* Yahoo Inc is considering Jason Kilar, the chief
of video site Hulu LLC, for its permanent CEO position,
according to a person familiar with the search.
* A federal judge Thursday ordered J.P. Morgan Chase & Co
to explain why it isn't releasing internal emails to the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as part of a probe of
alleged market manipulation.