PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 10

July 10
the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Google Inc is close to a deal to pay $22.5
million to settle charges related to its surreptitious bypassing
of the privacy settings of millions of Apple Inc users,
according to officials briefed on the settlement terms.
* Comcast Corp Chief Financial Officer Michael
Angelakis was named vice chairman of the media company late last
year and now can add another distinction to his resume. He was
the most highly compensated CFO among major U.S. companies.
Angelakis was awarded compensation valued at $21.9 million last
year, according to a Wall Street Journal review of data provided
by S&P Capital IQ.
* WellPoint Inc's $4.46 billion deal to buy
Medicaid-focused Amerigroup Corp underscores the future of
health coverage as a business that increasingly intertwines the
roles of government and private companies.
* Alcoa Inc sank to a slight loss in the second
quarter as aluminium prices fell to their lowest levels in more
than two years.
* Superior Aviation Beijing Co is in advanced talks to buy
the bulk of aerospace company Hawker Beechcraft Inc's
businesses for $1.79 billion, an approach that could raise
political concerns given U.S. sensitivities about previous
Chinese attempts to buy American assets.
* Patriot Coal Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection, a move that comes as the company faces a challenging
market for coal.
* Air Lease Corp ordered 75 of Boeing Co's
planned 737 Max aircraft, kicking off the Farnborough
International Air Show and accelerating the expansion of one of
the airplane-leasing industry's fastest-growing new entrants.
* The abrupt ouster of Duke Energy Corp's new chief
executive just hours after Duke merged with Progress Energy Inc
is adding to the pressure on North Carolina officials,
who already faced public criticism for letting the state's two
biggest electric utilities combine.
* Tighter credit conditions and a weak economy weighed on
the U.K. housing market in June as house prices fell and
activity slowed, a survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered
Surveyors showed Tuesday.
* Microsoft Corp plans to acquire large-scale
multi-touch display producer Perceptive Pixel Inc as the
software company seeks to use the displays in its Windows
8-based PCs.