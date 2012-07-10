PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 10

July 10 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Google Inc is close to a deal to pay $22.5 million to settle charges related to its surreptitious bypassing of the privacy settings of millions of Apple Inc users, according to officials briefed on the settlement terms.

* Comcast Corp Chief Financial Officer Michael Angelakis was named vice chairman of the media company late last year and now can add another distinction to his resume. He was the most highly compensated CFO among major U.S. companies. Angelakis was awarded compensation valued at $21.9 million last year, according to a Wall Street Journal review of data provided by S&P Capital IQ.

* WellPoint Inc's $4.46 billion deal to buy Medicaid-focused Amerigroup Corp underscores the future of health coverage as a business that increasingly intertwines the roles of government and private companies.

* Alcoa Inc sank to a slight loss in the second quarter as aluminium prices fell to their lowest levels in more than two years.

* Superior Aviation Beijing Co is in advanced talks to buy the bulk of aerospace company Hawker Beechcraft Inc's businesses for $1.79 billion, an approach that could raise political concerns given U.S. sensitivities about previous Chinese attempts to buy American assets.

* Patriot Coal Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a move that comes as the company faces a challenging market for coal.

* Air Lease Corp ordered 75 of Boeing Co's planned 737 Max aircraft, kicking off the Farnborough International Air Show and accelerating the expansion of one of the airplane-leasing industry's fastest-growing new entrants.

* The abrupt ouster of Duke Energy Corp's new chief executive just hours after Duke merged with Progress Energy Inc is adding to the pressure on North Carolina officials, who already faced public criticism for letting the state's two biggest electric utilities combine.

* Tighter credit conditions and a weak economy weighed on the U.K. housing market in June as house prices fell and activity slowed, a survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed Tuesday.

* Microsoft Corp plans to acquire large-scale multi-touch display producer Perceptive Pixel Inc as the software company seeks to use the displays in its Windows 8-based PCs.