PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 11

Sept 11 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Apple Inc is expected to introduce the next iPhone model on Wednesday, setting the stage for a critical test of wireless carriers' efforts to bend the economics of the popular device to their advantage.

* Four years before a scandal erupted over banks' attempts to manipulate an important interest rate, the head of a private association of giant banks suggested that perhaps the group shouldn't be responsible for what had come to be known as "the world's most important number."

* Glencore International Plc officially put its revised offer for Xstrata Plc to the miner's board and shareholders, seeking to win their approval for new terms and keep the huge merger deal from turning hostile or collapsing.

* Eastman Kodak Co replaced its chief financial officer and moved to cut another 1,000 jobs in an effort to slow its consumption of cash and better position the company to emerge from bankruptcy court.

* Speculation gathered steam about the health and whereabouts of the man expected to take the reins as China's top leader in a matter of weeks as Chinese authorities keep their usual tight grip on information about the nation's leaders.

On Monday, Chinese authorities failed to explain why Vice President Xi Jinping, who hasn't been seen in public since Sept. 1, had missed another meeting with a visiting foreign dignitary, Denmark's prime minister.