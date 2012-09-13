PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 13

Sept 13 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Airbus parent European Aeronautic Defence & Space Co and Britain's BAE Systems Plc said they are in advanced merger talks to create the world's largest aerospace-and-defense company, leapfrogging U.S. rivals.

* Apple Inc unveiled the iPhone 5 on Wednesday, packed with new features. The phone is thinner and has a bigger display. It can connect to 4G data networks and has faster processing. Its Siri virtual assistant has grown more powerful.

* Germany's highest court cautiously approved the creation of the euro zone's permanent bailout facility, but insisted that the country keep its effective veto on all of the vehicle's decisions, a ruling that removes a question mark over two crucial elements of the euro zone's plans for mastering its debt crisis.

* A plan to create a banking union with a single regulator for all euro-zone banks has become the latest battleground between Germany and its partners over the future shape of the currency area.

* The U.S. Justice Department has asked a federal judge to impose a $1 billion criminal fine on Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp because of its March conviction for participating in a scheme to fix prices on liquid-crystal-display panels.