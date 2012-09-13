PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 13

Sept 13 The following were the top stories in
* Airbus parent European Aeronautic Defence & Space Co
and Britain's BAE Systems Plc said they are in
advanced merger talks to create the world's largest
aerospace-and-defense company, leapfrogging U.S. rivals.
* Apple Inc unveiled the iPhone 5 on Wednesday,
packed with new features. The phone is thinner and has a bigger
display. It can connect to 4G data networks and has faster
processing. Its Siri virtual assistant has grown more powerful.
* Germany's highest court cautiously approved the creation
of the euro zone's permanent bailout facility, but insisted that
the country keep its effective veto on all of the vehicle's
decisions, a ruling that removes a question mark over two
crucial elements of the euro zone's plans for mastering its debt
crisis.
* A plan to create a banking union with a single regulator
for all euro-zone banks has become the latest battleground
between Germany and its partners over the future shape of the
currency area.
* The U.S. Justice Department has asked a federal judge to
impose a $1 billion criminal fine on Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp
because of its March conviction for participating in a
scheme to fix prices on liquid-crystal-display panels.