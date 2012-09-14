PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 14

Taiwan sits out forex intervention to duck Trump blast
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
Sept 14 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Federal Reserve, frustrated by persistently high U.S. unemployment and the torpid recovery, launched an aggressive program to spur the economy through open-ended commitments to buy mortgage-backed securities and a promise to keep interest rates low for years.
* The proposed merger of Airbus parent European Aeronautic Defence & Space Co and BAE Systems Plc would create an aerospace giant with roots in Britain, France and Germany, but the deal is being structured in large part to appease possible security concerns of the U.S. Defense Department, according to people familiar with the talks.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is doing away with two-year contracts for most analysts hired out of college, according to communications reviewed by The Wall Street Journal and confirmed by a Goldman spokesman.
* Nike Inc new LeBron X basketball shoes won't break the $300 mark after all-but they will still be among the most expensive sneakers ever released.
* Home Depot Inc said it will close seven of its big-box home-improvement stores in China and take a $160 million after-tax charge in the third quarter as a result of the move.
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 1 Rio's premier Portela samba school was crowned champion samba school on Wednesday, winning its first Carnival parade in 33 years with a spectacular performance that highlighted the environmental importance of rivers.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to launch freight sector initiatives via video conference in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Economic Adviser Arvind