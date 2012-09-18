PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 18

Sept 18 The following were the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Political pressures in both the United States and China
are straining ties between the two superpowers as President
Obama seeks trade sanctions and Beijing faces off with Japan
over an island dispute.
* Even before executives negotiating the mega merger of
Airbus parent European Aeronautic Defence & Space Co
and Britain's BAE Systems Plc try to win over wary
investors, they face the delicate challenge of pleasing five
governments in four languages with dozens of conflicting
interests.
* The Reserve Bank of India declined on Monday to cut
interest rates despite the government's moves last week to pare
its deficit and let in more foreign investment, steps the
central bank had set as prerequisites for further monetary
easing.
* Credit Suisse AG is handing over more internal
documents to U.S. authorities in response to Washington's
crackdown on tax evasion, according to an internal memo reviewed
by The Wall Street Journal.
* Russia drew strong investor demand for the sale of a $5
billion stake in its largest lender, Sberbank Rosii OAO
, in the country's first major state asset sale in more
than 18 months.