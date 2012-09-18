PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 18

Sept 18 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Political pressures in both the United States and China are straining ties between the two superpowers as President Obama seeks trade sanctions and Beijing faces off with Japan over an island dispute.

* Even before executives negotiating the mega merger of Airbus parent European Aeronautic Defence & Space Co and Britain's BAE Systems Plc try to win over wary investors, they face the delicate challenge of pleasing five governments in four languages with dozens of conflicting interests.

* The Reserve Bank of India declined on Monday to cut interest rates despite the government's moves last week to pare its deficit and let in more foreign investment, steps the central bank had set as prerequisites for further monetary easing.

* Credit Suisse AG is handing over more internal documents to U.S. authorities in response to Washington's crackdown on tax evasion, according to an internal memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

* Russia drew strong investor demand for the sale of a $5 billion stake in its largest lender, Sberbank Rosii OAO , in the country's first major state asset sale in more than 18 months.