PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 2

* New York's top prosecutor opened a new front in efforts to
hold banks accountable for the financial crisis by filing a
civil lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co, alleging
widespread fraud by the company's Bear Stearns unit in the sale
of mortgage-backed securities.
* The judge overseeing the patent dispute between Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronics Co in a California
federal court lifted a sales ban on a Samsung tablet computer
after a jury found in August that the product didn't infringe an
Apple patent.
* EADS shareholder Lagardère SCA said the
terms of the aerospace company's proposed merger with BAE
Systems Plc are "unsatisfactory" and should be
re-examined, throwing another wrench into negotiations to create
the world's largest defense and aerospace conglomerate.
* American Express Co, the credit-card giant with a
reputation for affluent customers and customer service, agreed
to pay $112.5 million to resolve charges from banking regulators
that it engaged in illegal card practices.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke pushed back against
criticism that the central bank's low-interest-rate policies are
enabling bad fiscal policy in Washington, saying the Fed's
approach could help shrink the federal budget deficit over time.
* U.S. manufacturers rebounded in September, with fresh data
showing factory activity expanded for the first time in four
months despite weakening economies around the globe.
* Euro-zone manufacturing activity shrank for the
14th-straight month in September and unemployment hit a fresh
record in August, suggesting prospects are slim for a quick
return to growth in the currency bloc.
* Greece's international lenders cast doubt on parts of
Athens' plans to save billions of euros through new cutbacks and
tax measures, throwing a potential wrench in the government's
efforts to reach a quick deal to unlock new aid for the country.
* The former head of failed lender IndyMac Bancorp Inc will
pay $80,000 to settle a charge he misrepresented the company's
financial condition, after a judge dismissed other civil
allegations against him.
* British authorities have charged four people, including a
former executive at Deutsche Bank AG, in relation to
an alleged insider-trading ring in the most high-profile U.K.
case of its kind.