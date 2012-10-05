PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 5

Oct 5 The following are the top stories in the
* Barry Zubrow, a trusted lieutenant of JPMorgan Chase & Co
Chief Executive James Dimon, is expected to give up his
job as regulatory affairs chief in what would be the latest
reshuffling to follow a multibillion-dollar trading blunder.
* Samsung Electronics Co said Friday it expects
a record operating profit for the third quarter, which analysts
attributed to stellar sales of the company's flagship
smartphones despite an intensifying global patent battle with
Apple Inc
* Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has reached out to
investment banks for advice on issuing stock to the public as
the Chinese telecom company considers ways to improve its odds
of winning big contracts in markets like the U.S.
* Zynga Inc forecast a third-quarter net loss
including acquisition charges and lowered its 2012 financial
outlook for the second time this year.
* Apollo Global Management, parent of "American
Idol" owner Core Media Group, is proposing a merger of Core and
Endemol, a Dutch production company whose shows include "Big
Brother" and "Deal or No Deal," say people familiar with the
situation.
* Facebook Inc, the social network started by Mark
Zuckerberg in his Harvard dorm eight years ago, reached the
milestone of one billion monthly active members on Sept. 14.
* A consortium including Exxon Mobil Corp,
ConocoPhillips Co and BP Plc said late Wednesday it is
moving forward with plans to export natural gas from Alaska's
North Slope in a project that could cost as much as $65 billion.
* AMR Corp's American Airlines said it will now take several
extra days, and perhaps disrupt some flight schedules through
the early part of the weekend, to ensure that passenger seats on
more than four dozen of its jets are properly secured.
* U.S. officials moved this week to shut down websites owned
by Canada Drugs, the Internet pharmacy and drug wholesaler that
distributed counterfeit Avastin to U.S. doctors last year, the
latest in a crackdown on the international gray market for
pharmaceuticals.