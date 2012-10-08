PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 8

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The number of people sickened with fungal meningitis from tainted spinal steroid injections has now risen to 91 in nine states, including seven deaths, federal officials said.
* China's Huawei poses a national-security threat and may have violated U.S. laws, a year-long investigation by the House intelligence committee has concluded.
* Government officials negotiating terms for the proposed merger of BAE Systems and Airbus parent EADS remain deadlocked over key issues including state ownership stakes.
* YouTube expands the program to produce content for its video website as it seeks more ad dollars.
* The U.K. government is laying out the battle lines for additional austerity measures even as it faces pressure to reboot the country's faltering economy.
* Real-estate tycoon Sam Zell is close to tapping the top executive at one of his residential-real-estate companies to replace the chief executive of Zell's international business, who stunned the real-estate industry when he departed suddenly last month, according to people briefed on the matter.
* Foxconn Technology Group, the parent of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, a major Apple Inc supplier, said Saturday two disputes between employees occurred at one of its China manufacturing plants this month.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.