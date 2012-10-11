PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 11

BRIEF-Russia's Vimpelcom qtrly revenue reported of $2.35 bln vs $2.30 bln
* Russia's vimpelcom ltd says introducing a new dividend policy effective immediately, with a 2016 dividend of us 23 cents per share, including us 3.5 cents paid in december
Oct 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* BAE Systems Plc and EADS called off their merger after the UK, France and Germany failed to agree on how much influence they should have over the combined entity.
* JPMorgan Chase and Co's chief financial officer is expected to step down over the next two quarters and is likely to move into a different job at the bank, people close to the company say.
* Mitt Romney is deadlocked with President Barack Obama in two key battlegrounds - Florida and Virginia - while still behind in Ohio, according to new polls taken after the Republican's strong performance in the first presidential debate.
* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cut its rating on Spain and maintained a negative outlook, citing the mounting pressures from the country's economic recession.
* Eastman Kodak Co said it would terminate its health-care and survivor-benefits program, resolving a $1.2 billion retiree-benefits liability.
* A top Federal Reserve official Wednesday called on Congress to consider capping the size of the nation's financial firms, marking one of the most high-profile challenges to the way Wall Street does business.
* H&R Block Inc is exploring how to escape the burden of being regulated by the Federal Reserve without giving up on financial services.
* Regulators are closely watching how much of a boost U.S. banks give their third-quarter profits by trimming their cushions against bad loans, highlighting an issue that will be in the forefront in coming days as banks report earnings.
* European Union Transport Commissioner Siim Kallas is preparing legal action against EU member countries to force faster action on a delayed program to unify the bloc's airspace, according to a speech he will deliver Thursday.
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
* Announces raft of partnerships; corporate name change to VEON