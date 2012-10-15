PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 15

Oct 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Japanese company Softbank Corp is close to a $20 billion deal to buy a majority stake in Sprint Nextel Corp , people familiar with the matter said.

* The collapse of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's plan to sell 316 UK branches to Banco Santander SA forces both banking heavyweights to scramble for alternatives and threatens to complicate their efforts to weather Europe's financial crisis.

* Google Inc's market capitalization recently pulled even with Microsoft Corp for the first time, fueled by good news about Google's online-ad business and missteps from its top competitors.

* Private equity-owned French cable operator Numericable is among the latest to float an offer, proposing to merge with Vivendi SA's French telecommunications arm SFR, people familiar with the proposal said.

* Caxton Associates LP plans to lower the fees it charges clients of its $7.5 billion hedge fund, a sign that even veteran money managers are bowing to investor pressure amid lackluster returns and low interest rates.

* U.S. crude production is expected to rise 12 percent this year and 8 percent in 2013, when it will hit the highest level since 1993, according to government figures.

* A settlement to pay off some of the debt of failed law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP gave hundreds of former partners an escape hatch from ugly litigation. The $71.5 million agreement between Dewey's estate and more than 400 former partners provides the biggest chunk recovered so far for creditors.

* ZTE Corp forecast it would lose between 1.9 billion yuan ($303.17 million) and 2 billion yuan in the third quarter, illustrating the challenges facing China's biggest telecommunications-equipment makers.