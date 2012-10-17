PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 17

Oct 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Vikram Pandit, who was named chief executive of Citigroup Inc on the eve of the financial crisis and led the bank through a bruising five-year stretch that included a $45 billion federal rescue, abruptly stepped down on Tuesday.

* Softbank Corp's shares rallied 9.6 percent on Tuesday after Chief Executive Masayoshi Son made an impassioned pitch for the company's debt-laden investment in Sprint Nextel Corp, recovering about a third of the $8.9 billion in market value that Softbank had lost the previous two days.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a big quarterly profit and more than doubled its revenue. Net revenue soared to $8.35 billion from $3.59 billion in last year's third quarter.

* Visa Inc is preparing to name a new chief executive as soon as this month to succeed Joseph Saunders, who is expected to retire from the credit-card giant when his contract expires in March, according to people familiar with the process.

* Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd acknowledged that it hired underage workers at one of its China plants, in the latest hit to the labor practices of the major contractor for Apple Inc and other electronics giants.

* Intel Corp's profit dropped 14 percent in the third quarter, underscoring tough times for the personal computer sector amid competition from tablet-style devices and other headwinds.

* Microsoft Corp set the starting price for its new tablet computer due out next week at $499, following the lead of Apple Inc's iPad while undercutting pricing of some of the software giant's allies.

* International Business Machines Corp reported declining third-quarter revenue in each of its major segments, including a double-digit-percentage dip in hardware sales, the latest indication that businesses could be cutting back on technology spending.

* Electric-car-battery manufacturer A123 Systems Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with a plan to sell its auto-business assets to an American rival, Johnson Controls Inc.