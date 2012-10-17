PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 17

Oct 17 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Vikram Pandit, who was named chief executive of Citigroup
Inc on the eve of the financial crisis and led the bank
through a bruising five-year stretch that included a $45 billion
federal rescue, abruptly stepped down on Tuesday.
* Softbank Corp's shares rallied 9.6 percent on
Tuesday after Chief Executive Masayoshi Son made an impassioned
pitch for the company's debt-laden investment in Sprint Nextel
Corp, recovering about a third of the $8.9 billion in
market value that Softbank had lost the previous two days.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a big quarterly
profit and more than doubled its revenue. Net revenue soared to
$8.35 billion from $3.59 billion in last year's third quarter.
* Visa Inc is preparing to name a new chief executive
as soon as this month to succeed Joseph Saunders, who is
expected to retire from the credit-card giant when his contract
expires in March, according to people familiar with the process.
* Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd acknowledged
that it hired underage workers at one of its China plants, in
the latest hit to the labor practices of the major contractor
for Apple Inc and other electronics giants.
* Intel Corp's profit dropped 14 percent in the
third quarter, underscoring tough times for the personal
computer sector amid competition from tablet-style devices and
other headwinds.
* Microsoft Corp set the starting price for its new
tablet computer due out next week at $499, following the lead of
Apple Inc's iPad while undercutting pricing of some of
the software giant's allies.
* International Business Machines Corp reported
declining third-quarter revenue in each of its major segments,
including a double-digit-percentage dip in hardware sales, the
latest indication that businesses could be cutting back on
technology spending.
* Electric-car-battery manufacturer A123 Systems Inc
filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with a plan
to sell its auto-business assets to an American rival, Johnson
Controls Inc.